BAMAKO Three U.N. peacekeepers were killed on Friday and 30 others were wounded when a U.N. base in the northern Mali town of Kidal was attacked, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the Mali representative of the U.N. secretary general, said in a statement.

The attack by Islamist militants involved mortar and machine gun fire, a spokesman for a separatist group in northern Mali said earlier.

