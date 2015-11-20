PARIS Nov 20 All remaining hostages at the
Malian siege where at least three people died are now safe and
out of the Radisson Blu in Bamako where they had been held,
ministerial adviser Amadou Sangho told French television station
BFMTV.
"These people have been taken under the wing of the civil
authorities," he said.
Earlier Malian commandos stormed the luxury hotel after
Islamist gunmen took 170 people including many foreigners
hostage in the capital of the former French colony, which has
been battling rebels allied to al Qaeda for several years.
He added the operation was undertaken "uniquely" by Malian
forces.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus)