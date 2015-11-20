Comcast and Charter to announce wireless partnership shortly -WSJ
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc may announce a wireless partnership shortly, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
PARIS Nov 20 Twelve Air France crew members staying at a hotel in Bamako where Islamist gunmen had taken hostages are now safe, the French airline said on Friday.
As a precaution, Air France flights from and to Bamako for Friday have been cancelled, it said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)
* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand