BEIJING Several Chinese guests are among those "trapped" at a hotel in Mali's capital Bamako which as been attacked by gunmen, China's state-run Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

"A Chinese guest surnamed Chen told Xinhua via WeChat mobile app that he was among a number of Chinese guests trapped in the hotel," Xinhua said in a brief English-language report.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)