PARIS Everything is being done to release hostages at a Bamako hotel that was attacked earlier on Friday by Islamist gunmen, French President Francois Hollande said.

"The raid has started and we will use all the means available to us on the ground to free the hostages," Hollande said ahead of a speech he was giving on climate change talks.

"There are tourists and companies officials from different countries," he said.

