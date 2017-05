LONDON Two attackers have taken 170 people hostage in a luxury hotel in the Malian capital Bamako on Friday, the group that runs the hotel said.

"The Rezidor hotel group, which manages the Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako, understands that a hostage-taking is under way at the site today," the group said in a statement quoted by the BBC.

"According to our information, two people are holding 140 clients and 30 employees".

