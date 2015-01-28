BAMAKO A suicide attack in the disputed north Malian town of Tabankort killed at least five people overnight, according to two Tuareg rebel sources on Wednesday.

A source for the main Tuareg rebel group MNLA said that multiple suicide bombers from a rival, pro-government militia attacked their positions, killing 13 people. The second source said that five of its fighters had been killed.

Fighting between rival armed groups vying to control Tabankort has broken out several times this month, prompting the U.N. peacekeeping missions to carry out air strikes on Tuareg rebel forces.

(Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Flynn)