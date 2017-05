The exterior of La Terrasse restaurant, where militants killed five people in a gun attack, is seen in Bamako March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

BAMAKO Malian authorities killed a man suspected of being involved in a restaurant attack in the capital Bamako last week that killed five people, two sources familiar with the investigation said on Friday.

"He was being arrested last night by security forces in the Magnabougou district. There was an exchange of fire and he was killed," said one of the sources.

A police source also said the man was killed during an attempt to arrest him.

