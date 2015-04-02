BAMAKO Three attackers were killed in a firefight and two others captured after an assault on a Malian army base in Boulkessi on Wednesday, Malian officials said.

The dawn raid occurred in the Mopti region near the border with Burkina Faso. Mali's desert north suffers frequent militant attacks despite a French-led operation to drive out Islamic fighters following a Tuareg uprising there in 2012.

"Our soldiers pushed them back, killing three and taking two prisoners," Souleymane Dembele, a military spokesman said.

The officials did not identify which group the attackers came from.

Separately, the United Nations peacekeeping force MINUSMA said a child was killed and another person was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the town of Ansongo, about 100 km (60 miles) southeast of Gao.

"An IED was detonated by a shepherd and his herd 5 km northeast of Ansongo, around 1.5 km from the MINUSMA camp," a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Earlier, residents told Reuters that unknown attackers had fired shells at the U.N. base on the outskirts of the town. MINUSMA said in a statement in February that a battalion from Niger was based at Ansongo and that it would shortly be reinforced with a U.N. police unit.

MINUSMA has been seeking to broker a peace deal between the northern rebels and the government. The rebels have refused to sign and talks are deadlocked.

