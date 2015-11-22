Still image from video shows a hostage rushed out of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Still image from video shows the lobby of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Drapes soaked in blood lie on the floor of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A forensic police official is seen at the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Malian security officials show a jihadist flag they said belonged to attackers in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A room is seen in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Bullet casings are seen in a helmet on the floor of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Rescued hostage celebrated Guinean singer Sékouba 'Bambino' Diabate (with hat) leaves after picking up his belongings at the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 21, 2015 following an attack by Islamist militants. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A soldier stands guard on the roof before the arrival of Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita at the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 21, 2015, following an attack by Islamist militants. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Soldiers patrol before the arrival of Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita outside the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 21, 2015 following an attack by Islamist militants. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita speaks to journalists at the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 21, 2015, following an attack by Islamist militants. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People take part in a protest in rejection to the Paris and Mali attacks and the attacks worldwide, called by the Islamic Association Al-Balsam in Arroyo de la Miel, near Malaga, southern Spain, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a video conference with Russia's personnel engaged in Syria military operation, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin

BAMAKO Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he wanted global cooperation to combat terrorism after Islamist militants killed 19 people, including six Russians, in an attack on a luxury hotel in Mali

Friday's assault came a week after militants killed 130 people in gun and bomb attacks in Paris claimed by Islamic State, and three weeks after a Russian airliner was downed over Egypt by what Moscow and Western governments say was a bomb, killing all 224 people aboard.

The bloodshed at the Radisson Blu hotel in Mali, a former French colony, evoked the problems French troops and U.N. peacekeepers face in restoring security and order in a West African state that has battled rebels and militants in its weakly-governed desert north for years.

Jihadist groups Al Mourabitoun and al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) claimed responsibility for the attack, which ended when Malian commandos stormed the building and rescued 170 people, many of them foreigners.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said two militants were killed in the commando operation.

His government increased security at strategic points around Bamako at the start of a declared 10-day state of emergency.

"Mali will not shut down because of this attack. Paris and New York were not shut down and Mali won't be. Terrorism will not win," Keita said during a visit to the hotel on Saturday.

Six employees of Russian regional airline Volga-Dnepr were killed, Russia's foreign ministry said, while six others were rescued.

Putin sent a telegram of condolences to Keita and said "the widest international cooperation" was needed to confront global terrorism, according to a statement by the Kremlin.

On Tuesday, Putin pledged to hunt down militants responsible for blowing up the airliner, as well as intensified air strikes against militants in Syria, after the Kremlin concluded a bomb had destroyed the plane.

Putin and French President Francois Hollande also spoke by phone on Tuesday and agreed to boost coordination of their military actions in fighting jihadist militants in Syria.

Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned the "cruel and savage" attack, whose dead included three Chinese executives of a state-run railway firm.

"China will strengthen cooperation with the international community, resolutely crack down on violent terrorist operations that devastate innocent lives and safeguard world peace and security," the Beijing Foreign Ministry quoted Xi as saying in a statement on its website.

American public health specialist Anita Datar was killed and Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said two Belgians died. French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was not aware of any French nationals killed.

An Israeli national was also killed, Israeli media said. There was no confirmation from the foreign ministry.

FLEEING IN TERROR

The attack began at 7 a.m. on Friday when gunmen killed guards at the entrance of the hotel and barged inside.

Malian commandos subsequently stormed the hotel and rescued around 170 people, many of whom had been hiding under beds or in side-rooms and rushed terrified from the building to safety as shooting continued inside.

By around 4 p.m. the hotel was secured but Malians woke on Saturday to a sense of shock at the latest high-profile raid by Islamists this year.

"I feel bruised by this atrocious act, which cannot be justified. No nation, no human life deserves such criminal barbarity," said Oumar Fomba, a teacher. "I urge the Malian government to fight more fiercely against terrorism."

In a speech on the sidelines of a summit with Asian nations in Malaysia, U.S. President Barack Obama described the raid as "another awful reminder of the scourge of terrorism".

"This barbarity only stiffens our resolve ... We will stand with the people of Mali as they work to rid their country of terrorists and strengthen their democracy," he said.

SETBACK FOR FRANCE

The attack was another jolting setback for France, which has stationed 3,500 troops in northern Mali to try to restore stability after a rebellion in 2012 by ethnic Tuaregs that was later hijacked by jihadists linked to al Qaeda.

"We (France) have proved to be as blind as the Malian elite. Nothing changes in Mali. The elite continues to act like it always has, as does the international community," said Laurent Bigot, former undersecretary in charge of West Africa at France's foreign ministry, alluding to U.N. peacekeepers.

"People have been ringing the alarm bell for a long time, but it doesn't do any good," Bigot, who now works as a consultant, told Reuters.

The attack also refocused attention on a veteran leader of Al Mourabitoun, Mokhtar Belmokhtar, after reports, never confirmed, that he was killed in an air strike in June.

Northern Mali was occupied by Islamist fighters, some with links to al Qaeda, for most of 2012. They were driven out by a French-led military operation, but violence has continued.

Al Mourabitoun has claimed responsibility for attacks including an assault on a hotel in the town of Sevare, 600 km (375 miles) northeast of Bamako, in August in which 17 people including five U.N. staff were killed.

A preliminary investigation showed similarities between the Sevare and Bamako hotel attacks, a senior U.N. official said.

Belmokhtar is blamed for an assault on an Algerian gas field in 2013 and linked with insurgencies across North Africa.

(Additional reporting by Joe Penney in Bamako, John Irish in Paris, Jason Bush in Moscow and Michael Martina in Beijing; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)