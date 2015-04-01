BAMAKO, April 1 Unknown attackers fired shells
at a United Nations base on the outskirts of a town in northern
Mali early on Wednesday, residents told Reuters.
Mali's desert north suffers frequent militant attacks
despite a French-led operation to drive out Islamic fighters
following a Tuareg uprising there in 2012.
"We are worried by shells being fired in the direction of
the military base," said a resident in the town, Ansongo. He
said helicopters were flying over the town, which is about 100
kilometres (60 miles) southeast of Gao.
The MINUSMA peacekeeping force did not immediately respond
to a request for comment. It said in a statement in February
that a battalion from Niger was based at Ansongo and that it
would shortly be reinforced with U.N. police unit.
MINUSMA has been seeking to broker a peace deal between the
northern rebels and the government. The rebels have refused to
sign and talks are deadlocked.
(Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Emma Farge, editing by
John Stonestreet)