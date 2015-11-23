* Authorities recover attackers weapons, cell phones
* Three groups claim responsibility for attack
* Militant groups send message naming attackers
(Updates death toll, adds details)
By Tiemoko Diallo
BAMAKO, Nov 23 Authorities in Mali published
photographs on Monday of a man and a woman they said helped plan
last week's Islamist militant assault on a luxury hotel in the
capital Bamako.
The pictures aired on state television were the first
indication that authorities were seeking accomplices to Friday's
attack on the Radisson Blu hotel that killed 20 people and ended
when commandos stormed the building and killed two gunmen.
"They are suspects - people suspected of having links with
the two terrorists (who attacked the hotel)," a source close to
the West African state's security ministry told Reuters.
The bloodshed in Bamako, a week after Islamic State attacks
in Paris that killed 130 people, underlined deepening insecurity
in Mali and the difficulties French and U.N. peacekeeping forces
are having in stabilising the former French colony.
The 10,000-member U.N. force, MINUSMA, said on Monday that
20 civilians and two militants died in the attack, raising the
toll from 19 civilians reported earlier by the government.
Chief prosecutor Boubacar Sidiki Samake, heading the
investigation, said authorities had recovered mobile phones and
machine pistols from the bodies of the two militants that will
help them understand how the attack was conceived.
The Massina Liberation Front, blamed for previous violence
in southern Mali, on Sunday became the third group to claim
responsibility for the hotel attack.
Jihadist group Al Mourabitoun and al Qaeda in the Islamic
Maghreb (AQIM) had already declared they had carried out a joint
operation against the Radisson Blu hotel.
The al-Akhbar news agency of neighbouring Mauritania said it
received an audio message in Arabic from Al Mourabitoun in which
the group named two of its men it said staged the attack.
The message said the men died after providing "stiff
resistance" and called for further "resistance to the aggression
of crusaders on the mujahideen of Mali". It was not immediately
possible to verify the message's content.
The Radisson Blu is a favourite of foreign visitors to Mali;
six Russians, three Chinese, two Belgians, an American, Israeli
and a Senegalese citizen were among those killed by the gunmen.
Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda seized the desert
north of Mali in 2012 following a separatist uprising but were
scattered by a French military operation the following year.
Jihadists have stepped up attacks this year on Western and
Malian targets beyond their traditional desert bases. In August,
they stormed a hotel in central Mali, killing at least 12 people
in an attack similar to Friday's.
(Additional reporting by Kissima Diagana in Bamako and Emma
Farge in Dakar; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)