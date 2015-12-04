ACCRA Dec 4 Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb
(AQIM) said it has joined forces with another militant group and
together they staged an attack last month on a hotel in Mali's
capital in which 20 people were killed, according to an audio
message posted online.
The leader of AQIM, Abu Musab Abdul Wadud, said in the audio
speech his group was joining al Mourabitoun and the Nov. 20
attack on the Radisson Blu hotel was a symbol of their unity.
The message was posted on Twitter on Thursday and seen by
the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors radical Islamist
organizations in the media.
A prominent figure in Al Mourabitoun is veteran Algerian
jihadist Mokhtar Belmokhtar, who has been a key figure for years
in insurgencies across North Africa and the Saharan border
region.
A third group, the Massina Liberation Front, also claimed
responsibility for the assault in Bamako. Analysts say it is
difficult to understand the organizational relationship between
them.
The hotel attack comes amid deteriorating security in Mali
two years after a French-led military operation to scatter
Islamist militants who briefly occupied the desert north.
French troops and a 10,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping force
(MINUSMA) are struggling to stabilise the former French colony
and strikes on both Malian and Western targets have spread
further south and far beyond traditional militant strongholds.
(Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Ralph Boulton)