ACCRA Dec 7 Islamist militant group al
Mourabitoun published a photograph on Monday of two men dressed
in military fatigues it said attacked a luxury hotel in Mali's
capital on Nov. 20 and killed 20 people, the SITE monitoring
group said.
The image shows the young men holding AK-47 rifles and
standing in front of a pick-up truck bearing a black flag with
Arabic writing that is apparently an emblem of a militant group.
"Two knights from the knights of martyrdom ... carried out
an operation on the Radisson hotel, killing in it dozens of
foreigners of various nationalities," read a photo caption in
Arabic that named the two men.
It was not possible to confirm independently whether the men
who assaulted the Radisson Blu and died during their operation
were the ones shown in the photograph.
Mali state television last month showed photographs of the
corpses of two men it said were the attackers.
State TV did not name the two men. But the names given by al
Mourabitoun on Monday conformed to the names it used in an
earlier message.
The attack reflected a deterioration in security in Mali two
years after a French-led military operation to scatter Islamist
militants who briefly occupied the desert north.
French troops and a 10,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping force
(MINUSMA) are struggling to stabilise the former French colony,
and attacks on both Malian and Western targets have spread
further south and far beyond traditional militant strongholds.
Six Russians, three Chinese and citizens of other countries
including Mali, Israel, Belgium and the United States died in
the attack in the West African state's capital Bamako.
The photograph was posted by the Al-Ribat Media Foundation,
which is al Mourabitoun's media unit, and was seen by the SITE
Intelligence Group, which monitors radical Islamist
organizations in the media.
Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) said last week it has
joined forces with al Mourabitoun and together they staged the
attack.
