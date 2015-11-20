Comcast and Charter to announce wireless partnership shortly -WSJ
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc may announce a wireless partnership shortly, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
ANKARA Nov 20 Three of seven Turkish Airlines staff members caught in a luxury hotel attacked by gunmen in Mali's capital Bamako on Friday have escaped, a Turkish government official said.
It was not immediately clear if the crew were freed or fled on their own. An official previously said that six Turkish Airlines crew members were in the hotel. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand