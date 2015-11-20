ANKARA Nov 20 Three of seven Turkish Airlines staff members caught in a luxury hotel attacked by gunmen in Mali's capital Bamako on Friday have escaped, a Turkish government official said.

It was not immediately clear if the crew were freed or fled on their own. An official previously said that six Turkish Airlines crew members were in the hotel. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)