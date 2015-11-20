Comcast and Charter to announce wireless partnership shortly -WSJ
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc may announce a wireless partnership shortly, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
ANKARA Nov 20 Six Turkish Airlines staff members are among those in a luxury hotel attacked by gunmen in Mali's capital Bamako on Friday, a Turkish government official said.
"There are six Turkish Airlines personnel in the hotel," the official told Reuters. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc may announce a wireless partnership shortly, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand