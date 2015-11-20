(Recasts with American killed in attack, adds details on
By Warren Strobel and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON Nov 20 A U.S. citizen died in the
attack on a luxury hotel in Bamako, Mali, where armed Islamist
militants took hostages on Friday, the U.S. State Department
said.
Six Americans were recovered safely and U.S. special forces
assisted in the rescue efforts, U.S. officials said earlier.
The State Department said in a statement that out of respect
for the family of the victim, it had no further information for
the time being.
Early on Friday morning, gunmen shouting Islamic slogans
attacked the Radisson Blu hotel, which is frequented by
foreigners, taking 170 people hostage in the country's capital,
Bamako. At least 27 people were reported dead after Malian
commandos stormed the hotel and dozens of people were reported
to have escaped or been freed.
Representatives for U.S. Africa Command said American
military personnel were helping move civilians to safety as
Malian forces cleared the Radisson Blu.
"Mali forces have the lead in Bamako," Africa Command said
in a tweet. "Small team of U.S. troops assisting with relocating
rescued hostages."
Army Colonel Mark Cheadle, a spokesman for Africa Command,
said six Americans were recovered from the hotel and he believed
all were alive.
Another defense official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said five U.S. Defense Department personnel were at
the hotel at the time of the siege and all have been accounted
for. "We have no reports of any injuries," the official said.
One U.S. service member "who was at the location stepped in
to assist first responders with moving civilians from the hotel
to secure locations as Malian forces worked to clear the hotel
of hostile gunmen," the official said. "U.S. forces did not
directly participate in the operation."
A senior U.S. official said a security officer and a number
of U.S. troops assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Bamako, who were
in the area of the hotel at the time, were among the first on
the scene.
The official said that when the U.S. security officer and
troops entered the building to look for Americans inside, it was
filled with smoke from a fire in the hotel kitchen.
"The first person they could not locate visually due to
smoke but could hear the person," the official said. The
officers went to the third floor of the building, working their
way down, helping to evacuate people.
"They could not get above the third floor initially because
(attackers) had barricaded the stairs," the official added.
The total number of U.S. citizens at the hotel during the
siege was unclear.
In all, the defense official said, 22 military and civilian
Pentagon employees were in Bamako at the time of the attack and
all have been accounted for.
About 1,000 U.S. special forces are deployed across Africa
at any given time.
A Malian official told French television station BFMTV that
all remaining hostages were safe and out of the hotel.
The U.S. military was providing airlift support and aerial
reconnaissance support to French forces in Mali under a 2013
agreement, Africa Command said.
U.S. President Barack Obama, who is attending a regional
summit in Malaysia, was briefed by his national security adviser
on the Bamako situation, a White House official said on Friday.
