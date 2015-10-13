DAKAR, Oct 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Violence
against aid groups and general insecurity have plunged the
Timbuktu region in northern Mali into a hunger crisis, with tens
of thousands of children at increasing risk of dying from
malnutrition, according to the United Nations.
Around one in six people in the region are suffering from
acute malnutrition, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of
Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said.
This includes more than 50,000 children under the age of
five who, because they are malnourished, are up to nine times
more likely to die, the U.N agency said.
Aid agencies have warned repeatedly that the worsening
security situation in the north "... has aggravated the
vulnerability of individuals and communities," said UNOCHA
public information officer Anouk Desgroseilliers.
Conflict in Mali erupted in 2012, when a loose coalition of
separatist rebels and al Qaeda-linked militants swept across the
north of the country before a French-led military intervention
in 2013 drove them from the main towns they had been occupying.
Armed groups drove the Malian army out of many posts in the
north last year, and they are now fighting each other for
control of land, which has uprooted tens of thousands of people
and hindered relief efforts, aid agencies say.
Humanitarian access was restricted on nine occasions in
August and September this year, mainly because of violence
against aid workers, UNOCHA said. The number of incidents
recorded so far this year is three times higher than in 2014.
This instability has hampered the delivery of food aid and
prevented health facilities from running at full capacity, so
that only 13 of the 30 health districts in the Timbuktu region
can help those suffering from malnutrition, UNOCHA said.
The crisis has been worsened by a bad farming season in
north Mali, which led to a significant loss of cattle and a fall
in milk output, the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) said.
"Malnutrition is not caused solely by a lack of food. It is
a combination of factors including lack of access to clean
water, health facilities, a well-balanced diet and nutritional
education," said Sally Haydock, WFP Mali country director.
The WFP is providing food aid, giving nutritious food to
children under five and nursing women, and carrying out
screenings in communities to find malnourished children and
women, Haydock told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Some 3.1 million people throughout Mali face serious hunger,
of whom 410,000 need urgent aid, according to UNOCHA.
Mali, the Republic of Congo, Guinea and Niger agreed last
month to divert a portion of revenue from oil, gold and other
resources to a scheme to tackle childhood hunger.
They will pay 10 cents per barrel of oil and 60 cents for
every gram of gold into a fund managed by the U.N. children's
agency UNICEF to buy nutritional supplements at a reduced price.
