By Kieran Guilbert
DAKAR, Nov 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands have
fled tribal fighting, lawlessness and food shortages in eastern
Mali in recent weeks, and the number of Malian refugees in Niger
is now the largest since Mali's conflict erupted in 2012, the
United Nations said on Tuesday.
Some 4,000 Malian refugees have crossed the border since
October, bringing the total number of registered refugees in
Niger to 54,000, with a further 3,000 awaiting registration,
according to the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR).
"It is not all-out combat, it is lawlessness. There is an
absence of administration in the east, there is not sufficient
security," spokesman Leo Dobbs told a news briefing.
Conflict in Mali erupted in 2012, when a loose coalition of
separatist rebels and al Qaeda-linked militants swept across the
north of the country, forcing 50,000 Malians to seek refuge in
Niger at the height of the violence, according to the UNHCR.
A French-led military intervention in 2013 drove the
militants from the main towns they had occupied, but armed
groups forced the Malian army out of posts in the north last
year and still attack Malian soldiers and U.N. peacekeepers.
A peace deal in June between the government and the
separatists failed to end the violence or stem the flow of
Malian refugees to Niger, though two rival Tuareg clans in
northern Mali ended a decades-old feud last month.
"This is a concerning and unexpected development that is
putting a strain on our operation in Niger," Dobbs said.
Most of the recent refugees arrived from rural towns in
eastern Mali after escaping fighting between tribes, while
others have fled because insecurity has hindered access to
grazing land and threatened their livelihoods, the UNHCR said.
Many female refugees said their animals had been stolen,
their children could not go to school and public buildings had
been damaged in the absence of national authorities.
While some refugees in camps in Niger want to return home,
many have been moving out of tents and replacing them with
houses made from mud - indicating that they expect to remain in
the country for the foreseeable future, according to the UNHCR.
"We have repatriated people, more than 900 this year. But
it's been dwarfed by the number who started coming over in large
numbers, especially in the last two months," Dobbs said.
Gains made in the camps in terms of high school enrolment,
good nutrition and comparatively low poverty levels are under
threat due to the new arrivals and shrinking budgets, he added.
The UNHCR needs $20.5 million to support the Malian refugees
in Niger, of which $5.2 million - 26 percent - has been funded.
