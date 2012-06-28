June 28 Al Qaeda-linked Islamists declared on
Thursday they had secured full control of Mali's desert north
. Here is a look at events in Mali:
Jan 17, 2012 - Tuareg gunmen clash with army troops in the
northern town of Menaka after months of warnings that rebels
were massing.
Feb 10 - Malian helicopter gunships bombard rebel positions
after fighting in which dozens are killed. Former colonial power
France calls for a ceasefire and talks.
March 22 - Soldiers seize power from elected President
Ahmadou Toumani Toure as a protest over the government's
handling of the war turns into a coup.
March 23 - African Union suspends Mali. Junta leader Captain
Amadou Sanogo says ready for talks with rebels but wants to
preserve Mali's territorial integrity.
March 30 - Tuareg rebels enter key town of Kidal in the
north after soldiers abandon positions. Sanogo calls for
external help against rebels.
March 31 - Rebels enter northern garrison town of Gao.
April 1 - Rebels capture ancient trading post of Timbuktu,
giving them effective control over the northern half of Mali.
April 2 - The 15-state ECOWAS bloc imposes sanctions
including a shutdown of borders to force the junta to step down
from power.
April 6 - Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA)
separatist rebel group proclaims independence for what it calls
the state of Azawad after announcing an end to the fighting.
April 8 - President Toure resigns, paving the way for the
soldiers who ousted him in the coup to stick by a deal to
restore civilian rule and hand power to Diouncounda Traore,
president of the National Assembly.
April 9 - Members of Mali's Arab community in Timbuktu form
the Azawad National Liberation Front, or FLNA, an armed group to
fill the void left by the army's retreat.
April 12 - Former parliament speaker, Dioncounda Traore, is
sworn in as interim president.
April 28 - The military junta rejects a regional plan to
extend the rule of interim civilian government.
May 21 - Caretaker President Traore suffers minor head
injuries when protesters storm his palace to demand his
resignation.
May 26 - MNLA and Ansar Dine Islamist militants agree to
merge and create an independent Islamic state in the north of
the country. However the Tuaregs ditch the pact a week later.
June 17 - West African military chiefs secure troop
commitments from Nigeria, Niger and Senegal to provide the core
of a 3,270-strong force whose mission would initially be to
bolster Mali's army. However they lack an invitation from
Bamako.
June 27 - Islamists seize control of the headquarters of the
local separatist rebels in Gao after fighting that kills at
least 20.
