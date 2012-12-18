* U.N. Security Council to vote on AU mission to Mali
By John Irish
PARIS, Dec 18 France will address U.S. concerns
about an international military mission to retake northern Mali
from Islamist rebels, in time for a U.N. Security Council vote
on the issue this week, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.
U.S. diplomats have voiced scepticism over a French draft
resolution to approve an African Union (AU) military force that
would seek to oust al Qaeda-linked insurgents who seized vast
swathes of the African country last March.
U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon has cautiously recommended the
Security Council approve the operation but Washington countered
Paris's draft with its own proposal for a two-phase mission,
focusing first on training the Malian army and pursuing a
political process before then mandating a military intervention.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Philippe Lalliot said Paris was
confident of finding common ground with Washington before the
vote.
"We are on course to meet our objective to get this
resolution adopted by the week's end," he told reporters.
"We are discussing two points: the assurances the Americans
are asking for to ensure the U.N. forces are able to carry out
their mission, and financing the mission," Lalliot said.
U.N. Security Council diplomats in New York, however, cast
doubt on the French optimism, telling Reuters on condition of
anonymity that Washington and Paris were still far from a deal.
Once viewed as an example of democratic progress in Africa,
Mali was plunged into chaos in March by a coup that toppled the
president and left a power vacuum that was quickly exploited by
rebels to seize the country's desert north.
Former colonial master France, which has several citizens
held hostage in the Sahara by al Qaeda-linked groups, is pushing
for a swift war. Washington, which spent years working with
Mali's army, advocates a more cautious approach.
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Sunday that 14 of
the Security Council's 15 members backed France's initiative,
suggesting Washington was isolated.
The fall of Mali's north to Islamist groups, including al
Qaeda's North African wing AQIM, has created a haven for
militants and international organised crime groups in West
Africa, stirring fears of attacks in Europe.
Washington, however, has said any military intervention
should wait until after elections, to strengthen the civilian
leadership in Bamako where the prime minister was forced to
resign last week after being arrested by the army.
A key element of the French-U.S. disagreement, diplomats
say, is Washington's belief that Malian troops and forces from
the West African regional group ECOWAS are not up to the fight
against battle-hardened AQIM militants.
The Americans believe non-ECOWAS countries with forces
accustomed to desert fighting like Chad and Mauritania should
lead the initial combat operations in northern Mali, where they
would effectively be attempting to kill as many militants as
possible.
Asked whether Washington and Paris would reach an agreement,
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Michael Pelletier said
discussions were ongoing and voiced support for an election to
be held as soon as possible.
"We really believe that a democratically elected government
would have more credibility to negotiate and to lead the
campaign to restore the territorial integrity of Mali," he told
reporters on a conference call.