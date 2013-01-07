(Corrects 15th para to show two agencies merged into DCRI in
By John Irish
PARIS, Jan 6 The insurgency that has seized the
north of Mali is paving the way for attacks on France as more
French Muslims of African origin are finding a cause in the
conflict, Paris's top anti-terrorism judge warned on Sunday.
As Mali's former colonial ruler, France fears al Qaeda's
north African arm, AQIM, is cementing a base in the West African
state that would provide a launch pad against French political
and economic interests at home and abroad.
"We have a very large Malian community in France, but also
from sub-Saharan Africa as a whole," Marc Trevidic said in a
rare interview with weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.
"These 'black' French Muslims who were suffering from latent
racism from 'Arabs' have for the first time found their jihad."
Diplomatic sources have said a handful of French nationals
had travelled to the Sahel region to train for Islamic jihad, or
holy struggle. Trevidic said four investigations were open on
what he called Malian "terrorist" cells.
"They are young, often dual nationals or who have links with
sub-Saharan Africa," he said. "They get in either through Niger
or Algeria, but many are Malians who can go and visit their
families and don't need visas."
France has been a vocal supporter of plans for an
international operation to try to wrest back northern Mali from
Islamist insurgents, who hold eight French hostages in the area.
In December, the U.N. Security Council authorised a
French-drafted resolution to deploy an African-led force to
retrain Mali's defeated army and support an anti-insurgent
mission, although no ground operations are expected until later
in 2013.
"All the ingredients exist so that there are repercussions
on our soil," the judge said. "France is backing those that want
to intervene militarily in Timbuktu. So we are the enemy and are
identified as such."
TERRORISM HERE TO STAY
Despite past differences with Washington and London over
Middle East policy, France has long been a target for Islamist
militants because of its colonial record in North Africa and
problems integrating its large Muslim minority.
Numbering five million, France's Muslim community is the
biggest in the 27-member European Union but many are
marginalized with poor job prospects in grim, violence-ridden
suburbs and housing estates.
But until Mohamed Merah, a young al Qaeda-inspired gunman,
killed seven people including three Jewish children in
southwestern France last March, France had not suffered a major
attack since 1995 when the Algerian Armed Islamic Group killed
eight people and wounded dozens bombing a Paris metro station.
Trevidic said the French had to get used to the idea that
terrorism was here to stay and could not be eradicated.
"We will have to accept this reality without deluding
ourselves. It means we have to accept that attacks will succeed
and there will be deaths."
France's success at dodging attacks is in large part due to
its water-tight security apparatus and legal infrastructure.
The Renseignements Generaux agency, which was merged in 2008
with the Direction de la Surveillance du Territoire (DST) to
create the Direction Centrale du Renseignement Interieur (DCRI),
was set up a century ago with a loose and secretive mandate to
track radical groups that could harm the state. It now works
hand in hand with the DGSE foreign intelligence service.
This security layer is backed up by some of Europe's
toughest anti-terror laws.
French investigating magistrates have far-reaching powers
and can approve search warrants or order wiretaps. People can
also be arrested under broad "suspicion of conspiring in
relation to terrorism" legislation, enabling authorities to hold
and question a person over even minor concerns.
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Mark Heinrich)