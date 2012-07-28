PARIS, July 28 West African leaders are poised
to submit a new request for military invention in Mali to the
U.N. Security Council, and boots could be on the ground within
weeks, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara told French
weekly Journal du Dimanche.
"A new request to the U.N. Security Council will be shortly
submitted in the name of the Economic Community of West African
States that I preside over," Ouattara said in the interview to
be published in Sunday's edition.
"If the situation does not change for the better, yes, there
will be military intervention in Mali," he said, adding that it
could happen within "weeks and not months".
Al-Qaeda-linked rebel forces have taken over the northern
zones of the West African nation once seen as a model of
democracy in the otherwise turbulent region.
The country is still reeling from a March coup in the
capital that has rocked its institutions. Its interim president
returned on Friday after weeks convalescing abroad following an
attack by a mob.
The envisioned African force would be made up of soldiers
from Mali, Niger, Nigeria, and possibly Chad and other
countries, Ouattara said.
The West African bloc (ECOWAS) is looking to France and the
United States to provide logistical support, he said, citing
equipment as well as advisors.
"The fact that France assumes in August the rotating
presidency of the U.N. Security Council is very good news
because we are totally in sync with the French authorities," he
added.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius - who has similarly
cited the probable use of military force in Mali - is in Africa
this weekend to discuss solutions to the crisis.
President Francois Hollande has said it is up to Africans to
decide how to restore stability to the region, but that France
would support those efforts to intervene.
Earlier this month, the U.N. Security Council endorsed
political efforts by West African leaders to end the unrest in
Mali, but stopped short of backing force.
It said it was ready to examine the ECOWAS request once
additional detail was provided on the proposed intervention.
According to ECOWAS planners, African forces would first
restore stability in the capital of Bamako. After that, regional
militaries will help revamp Mali's defeated military and look at
helping it retake the north, however details remain sketchy.