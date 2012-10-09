* France tries to revive bid to help rid Mali of extremists
* UN Security Council wants more details from African groups
* UN chief names Italy's Romano Prodi as Sahel envoy
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 9 France has drafted a U.N.
Security Council resolution asking for a detailed plan within 30
days on an international military intervention in Mali in a bid
to revive stalled attempts to help government troops reclaim the
country's north from extremists.
Once such a plan is received from the West African regional
body ECOWAS, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and the African
Union, a second resolution would need to be passed by the
15-member Security Council to approve the move.
Mali descended into chaos in March when soldiers toppled the
president, leaving a power vacuum that enabled Tuareg rebels to
seize two-thirds of the country. But Islamist extremists, some
allied with al Qaeda, have hijacked the revolt in the north.
"We need more clarifications on models and formulas on how
the international community can help," Ban told reporters during
a visit to Paris on Tuesday, referring to what was needed from
the African Union and the Economic Community of West African
States (ECOWAS) on the military intervention plan.
The African Union asked the Security Council in June to back
military intervention, but the council first asked for a
detailed operation plan. ECOWAS mapped out a three-phase
operation and Mali's interim leader, Dioncounda Traore, asked
the Security Council earlier this month to authorize the force.
But council diplomats have said the plan still lacked
necessary details, with some voicing serious reservations about
the ability of ECOWAS to tackle the northern Islamists anytime
soon.
In a bid to reenergize the effort, France circulated a draft
resolution late on Monday among council members that would urge
ECOWAS to adhere to the 30-day timeline to deliver a specific
military intervention plan.
The draft asks for "detailed and actionable recommendations
to respond to the request of ... Mali for such an international
military force, including means and modalities of the envisaged
deployment, in particular the concept of operations, force
generation capabilities and strength."
The resolution also "calls upon all Member States and
regional and international organizations to prepare to
provide support, including through military training, provision
of equipment and other forms of assistance in efforts to
combat terrorist and affiliated extremist groups."
No date has been set for a vote on the resolution, which
diplomats said was likely to pass.
French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that
Paris was ready to provide logistical, political and material
support to an international force, although he has ruled out
sending French troops to Mali.
"For the intervention itself, it's up to the Africans to
organize themselves so that it is quick and efficient," Hollande
said. "The objective is to wipe out terrorism."
Six French hostages are currently being held in the region
by the north African arm of al Qaeda, which has threatened to
kill them in the event of military intervention in Mali.
Some regional and Western governments have compared the
situation in Mali and the wider Sahel to Afghanistan.
ECOWAS has intervened militarily in past African conflicts,
including the wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone.
The conflict in Mali has also exacerbated a deteriorating
humanitarian and security situation in the turbulent Sahel
region - a belt of land spanning nearly a dozen of the world's
poorest countries on the southern rim of the Sahara - where
millions are on the brink of starvation due to drought.
Ban told the Security Council on Friday he wanted to name
former Italian Prime Minister and European Commission President
Romano Prodi to be his envoy to the troubled Sahel region.
That appointment became official on Tuesday.
"He (Prodi) will help generate, sustain and coordinate
international engagement in support of national efforts of
Sahelian countries to address the multifaceted crisis, including
with an initial focus on Mali," Ban's spokesman, Martin Nesirky,
told reporters in New York.