DAKAR, March 22 West Africa's top regional
decision-making body condemned on Thursday a mutiny in Mali that
toppled President Amadou Toumani Toure's government and said it
would not recognise the renegade army officers as a legitimate
government.
The overnight coup bid was led by low-ranking soldiers angry
at the government's failure to stamp out a two-month-old
separatist rebellion in the north of the west African state.
"By this unconstitutional act, the junta has automatically
alienated and outlawed itself from the community," ECOWAS
commission president Desire Kadre Ouedraogo said in a statement.
"ECOWAS calls on it (the junta) to immediately relinquish
power to the rightful government so that the country could
return to constitutional normality," the 16-nation bloc said.
(Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)