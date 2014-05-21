* Mali army, Tuareg rebels clash over Kidal
* Rebels say control towns, seized Mali military camp
* Army says launched offensive after reinforcement
* Former colonial power France sending more troops
By Adama Diarra and Tiemoko Diallo
BAMAKO, May 21 Tuareg separatists repulsed an
attempt by Mali's army to take control of their stronghold of
Kidal and seized another northern town on Wednesday, setbacks
that could potentially embarrass President Ibrahim Boubacar
Keita's government.
Malian troops launched the offensive to retake control of
Kidal after a clash over the weekend, while Prime Minister
Moussa Mara was visiting. At least eight soldiers and eight
civilians were killed. Government forces then reinforced their
positions.
The renewed fighting threatens efforts to find a peaceful
solution to the long cycle of Tuareg rebellions in Mali's desert
north.
The last rebellion in 2012 threw Mali into chaos when al
Qaeda-linked Islamists hijacked the uprising and seized control
of the country's north. A French-led military operation, known
as Serval, drove them back last year.
The clash also upsets plans by France and West African
countries to combat Islamist militants operating in the region
where they are regarded as a threat to trade and foreign
investment, including oil and gas installations in North Africa.
In a statement, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called
for an immediate cessation of the fighting and the establishment
of a ceasefire in the sprawling West African country.
Attaye Ag Mohamed, an official with the Tuareg rebel group
MNLA in Kidal, told Reuters by telephone that the group was in
control of the northern stronghold town and had also taken
control of Menaka, another northern town.
"All of Kidal including the Malian Military Camp 1, the
regional governor's office and the Kidal fortress are in our
control," Mohamed said, adding that several Malian army soldiers
had been killed, wounded or captured.
"On our side, two fighters were killed and eight others were
wounded," he said.
Two Kidal residents told Reuters that over a dozen bodies of
dead Malian troops could be seen at the camp while the rebels
were patrolling the streets.
"EMBARRASSING"
The Malian government said in a statement on national radio
earlier on Wednesday that its troops had launched the operations
to secure and take control of Kidal.
The government said late on Wednesday that while its troops
initially had an upper hand, they were weakened by coordination
and intelligence problems and had to withdraw under fire from
the rebels.
"The president has called for an immediate ceasefire," Mali
government spokesman Mahamane Baby, said on state television,
adding that an investigation had been launched.
A Bamako-based diplomat told Reuters that the Malian army
offensive had been beaten back, making it look like an ill-timed
attack that could embarrass the government.
Another diplomat told Reuters several wounded Malian
soldiers have evacuated by the U.N. peace keeping mission
MINUSMA and French troops.
"This is embarrassing, but the Malians are in their country
and are free to do as they see fit," said another western
diplomat.
Gerard Araud, French ambassador to the UN, said in tweet
that the Malian government assumed its responsibilities. "It did
not inform neither MINUSMA nor the French Serval. It is a Malian
affair."
FRENCH REINFORCEMENT
The government agreed with a number of armed groups to hold
talks over autonomy last year. The groups included the MNLA,
which broke with the Islamists before the French offensive.
It was unclear which groups took part in the fighting on
Wednesday, but a diplomat said it was not just the MNLA. He
added that some fighters with ties to Islamist militant groups
may have also taken part in the battle.
The flare-up in a trouble spot many had hoped was now under
control occurred as West African nations and their international
partners have been redoubling efforts to contain Islamist
insurgents such as Boko Haram in Nigeria.
France, in particular, had hoped to move troops from Mali
and other bases to target Islamist groups operating between
southern Libya, northern Chad and northern Niger, fearing the
fighters could use the region as a base for wider attacks.
However, French officials said on Tuesday the redeployment,
expected to involve around 3,000 troops, would be delayed in
light of the situation in northern Mali.
And on Wednesday, an army spokesman said France would
reinforce its presence in Mali with 100 more soldiers, bringing
total deployment to its former colony to some 1,700.
