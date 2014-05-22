* Fighting threatens to plunge desert north back into war
* Rebels repulsed army's attempt to take northern stronghold
* Separatists say will respect calls for ceasefire
BAMAKO, May 22 Tuareg separatists said on
Thursday they had seized control of several towns in northern
Mali after routing government forces in fighting that threatens
to plunge the desert north back into war, but said they would
respect calls for a ceasefire.
The army had launched an offensive to retake control of the
separatist stronghold of Kidal after clashes erupted while Prime
Minister Moussa Mara was visiting the town on Saturday.
Tuareg separatists repulsed the attempt on Wednesday and on
Thursday said they had taken more northern towns without a fight
after government troops either abandoned their positions and
sought refuge at the camps of the U.N. peacekeeping mission or
fled south. Malian government officials were not immediately
available for comment.
"We now control Anefis, Aguelhok, Tessalit, Menaka, Ansongo,
Anderamboukane and Lere," Attaye Ag Mohamed, an official with
the Tuareg National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad
(MNLA), told Reuters by telephone from Kidal.
"We are going to hold our positions. We will heed the call
from the international community which has asked us to cease
fire. We also note that the Malian government has called for an
immediate ceasefire," Attaye said.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the French government
have called for an immediate cessation of fighting and the
resumption of dialogue.
Mali's government issued a statement on Wednesday ordering
an immediate ceasefire. It said that while its troops initially
held the upper hand, they were weakened by coordination and
intelligence problems.
A parliamentarian from the region, Algabass Ag Intallah,
said Malian troops had pulled out of several towns and a Malian
military source said the army was withdrawing from areas where
it was outnumbered.
SETBACK
The military failure is a setback for President Ibrahim
Boubacar Keita's government and threatens to sink a struggling
process to find a solution to the long cycle of Tuareg
rebellions in the north.
In the latest rebellion, Mali was plunged into chaos in 2012
after al Qaeda-linked groups teamed up with Tuareg independence
fighters to seize the north following a military coup in the
capital Bamako.
Later sidelined by the better equipped Islamists, the
separatists officially broke with their erstwhile allies before
a French-led military operation drove the Islamists back last
year.
Neighbouring Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Djibril
Bassolé, who has served as a regional mediator in Mali's crisis,
told French radio RFI: "There is a danger that the same
phenomenon as in 2012 can happen again."
Rinaldo Depagne, West African programmes director at
conflict prevention think-tank the International Crisis Group,
said: "It's not only that (Keita) lost part of the north, he's
lost part of his authority in the south. IBK (Keita) will be
forced to make concessions now, but making concessions will harm
his political base in the south."
The MNLA's ease in repelling government forces, some of whom
were trained and equipped by the European Union as part of
efforts to rebuild the army, has raised concerns that the MNLA
may be renewing its alliance with its former Islamist allies.
It was unclear which groups took part in the fighting on
Wednesday, but one diplomat said the MNLA was not acting alone.
The MNLA's Attaye denied that any Islamist fighters took
part in the fighting.
So far French and U.N. forces in Mali have refrained from
intervening in the clashes.
"For the MNLA, the big mistake would be to be too closely
identified with these Islamist groups, to be seen as terrorists.
Then you could see the intervention of the international
community," Depagne said.
(Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris, Bate Felix in
Dakar and Joe Bavier in Abidjan, Writing by Bate Felix; Editing
by Janet Lawrence)