BAMAKO Jan 26 Mali rebels on Thursday took control of the town of Lere near the border with Mauritania, opening up a third front further south in their quest for a northern homeland, military and other sources told Reuters.

"They entered the town without a fight. There was no army presence. The army had moved a small unit from there yesterday. The rebels entered the town and hoisted (their) flag," one of the sources told Reuters. A Malian military official, a civilian source and a diplomat confirmed the information.

Lere is 600 km (370 miles) northeast of Mali's capital, Bamako. The Tuareg MNLA rebels, who stepped up their rebellion with attacks in the far north and northeast last week, say they want independence for the north of the country. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Additional reporting and writing by David Lewis)