PARIS, Dec 19 France will deploy its first
U.S.-made unarmed surveillance drones to West Africa by the end
of the year, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on
Thursday, as it seeks to "eliminate all traces of al Qaeda".
France's military intervention in Mali in January exposed
its shortage of surveillance drones suitable for modern warfare,
forcing it to rely on the United States to provide French
commanders with intelligence from drones based in neighbouring
Niger.
Paris said in June it would buy 12 Reaper reconnaissance
drones built by privately owned U.S. firm General Atomics to
eventually replace its EADS-made Harfang drones.
"Two drones that we have bought will be operational by the
end of the year in Africa, in the Sahel. That is their main
mission," Le Drian told Europe 1 radio.
Niger gave permission in January for U.S. surveillance
drones to be stationed on its territory to improve intelligence
on al Qaeda-linked Islamist fighters in the region.
Le Drian said pockets of militants remained in Mali, whom
Paris would go after. They included veteran Islamist commander
Mokhtar Belmokhtar, who claimed responsibility for attacks in
Niger and on Algeria's In Amenas gas plant earlier this year.
"We have led successful counter-terrorism attacks in recent
days and we will continue to act to eliminate all traces of al
Qaeda," he said.
"These terrorist groups come and go, regroup and then
disperse, so we need to follow them closely. This will be the
role of our forces in 2014. There will be 1,000 soldiers in Mali
whose main mission will be counter-terrorism."
French forces killed 19 Islamist fighters during security
operations in Mali's northern region of Timbuktu earlier this
month.
France intervened in Mali at the start of the year as
Islamist forces, who seized control of the north in the
confusion following a military coup in March 2012, pushed
towards the capital Bamako.
Their advance lifted Mali to the forefront of U.S. and
European security concerns, with fears the Islamists would turn
the country into a base for international attacks.
