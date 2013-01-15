French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius arrives for a Defence Council meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ABU DHABI France expects Gulf Arab states will help an African campaign against Islamist rebels in Mali, possibly with materials or financing, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday.

In response to questions from reporters on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Fabius added that the presence of French troops on the ground in the Muslim Afican state would not galvanise al Qaeda recruitment in the region.

He said donors would meet towards the end of January to finance an African push against al Qaeda-linked fighters.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Raissa Kasolowsky, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Catherine Evans)