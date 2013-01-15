ABU DHABI Jan 15 France expects Gulf Arab states will help an African campaign against Islamist rebels in Mali, possibly with materials or financing, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday.

In response to questions from reporters on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Fabius added that the presence of French troops on the ground in the Muslim Afican state would not galvanise al Qaeda recruitment in the region.

He said donors would meet towards the end of January to finance an African push against al Qaeda-linked fighters.