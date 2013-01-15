ABU DHABI Jan 15 France expects Gulf Arab
states will help an African campaign against Islamist rebels in
Mali, possibly with materials or financing, Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday.
In response to questions from reporters on a visit to the
United Arab Emirates, Fabius added that the presence of French
troops on the ground in the Muslim African state would not
galvanise al Qaeda recruitment in the region.
"No, because it's the contrary. We - not just the French,
but all nations - have to combat terrorism. It's not encouraging
terrorism to combat terrorism," Fabius said.
He said donors would meet towards the end of January,
probably in Addis Ababa, to finance an African push against al
Qaeda-linked fighters.
"We are discussing with the international authorities - the
UN, African Union and Europe - and there is a meeting scheduled
shortly," Fabius added.
Asked how confident he was about getting troops from Gulf
countries for deployment, Fabius said: "Everybody has to commit
to oneself in fighting against terrorism. We are pretty
confident that the (United Arab) Emirates will go into that
direction as well."
He said France and the Gulf states were discussing the
latter's possible contribution.
"We shall have a discussion with the authorities in the
Emirates. There are different ways of helping, it can be through
materials, can be through financing," Fabius said.