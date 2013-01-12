PARIS Jan 12 France will pursue operations in Mali to prepare a subsequent African-led intervention to oust Islamist rebels and will step up anti-terrorist security measures on its own territory, President Francois Hollande said on Saturday.

"We have already held back the progress of our adversaries and inflicted heavy losses on them. But our mission is not over yet," Hollande told a news conference a day after France launched air strikes to pre-empt a feared rebel advance towards the capital Bamako.