Magnitude 6.1 quake hits northern Chile - USGS
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, 144 km (90 miles) southeast of Calama, at a depth of 188 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.
BAMAKO French soldiers have killed the second-in-command of the feared Islamist commander Mokhtar Belmokhtar in an operation in northern Mali, security sources said on Thursday.
Hacene Ould Khalill, a Mauritanian known by his nickname Jouleibib, was the deputy commander of Belmokhtar's 'Those who sign in blood' brigade, formed when the veteran Algerian jihadi split with al Qaeda's North African wing.
The group has claimed attacks on the In Amenas gas plant in Algeria in January in which 38 hostages died and the twin suicide bombing of an Areva uranium mine and a military barracks in Niger in May.
(Reporting by Adama Diarra and David Lewis; Writing by Daniel Flynn)
COLOMBO A rubbish dump landslide in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo killed at least 16 and injured over a dozen, military spokesman and hospital officials said on Saturday, as emergency workers dug into the mountain of trash in search of survivors.