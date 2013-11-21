* Killed as Islamists have stepped up attacks
By Adama Diarra
BAMAKO, Nov 21 French special forces have killed
the second-in-command of the veteran Islamist commander Mokhtar
Belmokhtar in an operation in Mali's northern region of
Tessalit, security sources said on Thursday.
Hacene Ould Khalill, a Mauritanian known by his nickname
Jouleibib, was deputy commander of Belmokhtar's "Those Who Sign
in Blood" Brigade, formed when the Algerian jihadist split with
al Qaeda's North African wing.
The group claimed attacks on the In Amenas gas plant in
Algeria in January in which 38 hostages died, and the twin
suicide bombing of an Areva uranium mine and a military barracks
in Niger in May.
"He was killed near Tessalit," one security source said.
A second source confirmed the operation had been carried out
by French special forces. French Defence Ministry spokesman
Colonel Gilles Jaron declined to comment.
Islamist groups in northern Mali have stepped up their
operations in recent months with attacks on U.N. peacekeepers
and the killing of two French journalists in the northern town
of Kidal on Nov. 2.
On Thursday, at least three rockets launched by Islamist
militants hit Gao, the largest town in the region, residents and
military sources said. No-one was reported killed.
"We heard three big explosions between 5.30 and 6.00 a.m.,"
resident Kader Toure said. "Military planes are flying over the
town right now."
U.N. peacekeepers have stepped up patrols in the town.
The explosions follow an attack on an armoured vehicle in
the outskirts of Kidal that wounded three soldiers on Wednesday,
according to a source involved in the French military operation.
ELECTIONS
The latest violence has sown concerns over security in
northern Mali before legislative elections due on Sunday as
Mali, once a model democracy for the region, seeks a return to
order.
The vote will complete the democratic transition following a
military coup in March 2012 which plunged the West African
nation into chaos, allowing separatist and Islamist rebels to
seize its north.
France intervened militarily in January, breaking the
Islamists grip over northern Mali's towns.
The instability in the north has raised questions about
France's plans to cut its troops in Mali to 1,000 by February
but Paris has insisted it would stick to its timetable, leaving
security largely to Malian forces and U.N. peacekeepers.
As part of a bid to return to normalcy, the government has
urged thousands of northern residents temporarily residing in
the south to return home. Advocacy group Refugees International
on Thursday called this "premature".
"The security situation in northern Mali is still precarious
and basic services are lacking," the organisation's Michelle
Brown said.
Another big challenge faced by newly elected President
Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is to impose order on the military
following incidents of army violence.
Mali had summoned the leader of last year's coup General
Amadou Sanogo for questioning over the death of six soldiers in
September. But a judicial source said he did not
appear before prosecutors this week following a summons.
