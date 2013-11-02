BAMAKO Nov 2 Two French journalists snatched by gunmen in the northern Malian town of Kidal on Saturday have been killed, a local prefect, sources from the Tuareg separatist group MNLA and Malian security services told Reuters.

"A few minutes after a pursuit began for the abductors of the two French, we were informed that their bodies were found riddled with bullets outside the town," said Paul-Marie Sidibe, prefect of the town of Tinzawaten, who is based in Kidal.

A senior MNLA military official also said the bodies had been recovered outside Kidal. A Mali security source said the journalists were killed about 12 km (8 miles) outside the town. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra in Bamako, and Laurent Prieur in Nouakchott; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Sonya Hepinstall)