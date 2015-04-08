BAMAKO, April 8 Gold exports from Mali, Africa's
third largest producer, fell by 21 percent last year to 53.2
tonnes, down from 67.4 tonnes in 2013 due mainly to a sharp drop
in artisanal mining, according to government statistics.
Industrial mining exports slipped only slightly to 45.8
tonnes from 47 tonnes in 2013, the figures from Mali's National
Statistics Institute showed.
However, artisanal exports dropped nearly 64 percent to 7.4
tonnes from 20.4 tonnes in 2013.
The government last year enforced a ban on artisanal gold
mining during the May/June to September/October rainy season to
cut down on accidents linked to cave-ins and to divert manpower
back to agriculture.
A crackdown on illegal mining also played a role, said
Abdoulaye Pona, president of Mali's Chamber of Mines.
"There were measures dismantling several large artisanal
sites that were located inside permits held by large mining
companies," he said.
Companies producing gold in Mali include Randgold Resources
, AngloGold Ashanti, IAMGOLD Corporation
and Resolute Mining.
Pona said that 2013's spike in artisanal production had been
due in part to a crisis the previous year, including a Tuareg
rebellion, an army coup that led to economic sanctions, and the
seizure of the north by al Qaeda-linked groups.
A French-led military intervention in January 2013 pushed
back the Islamist fighters and, following a transition period,
elections were held later that year.
The normalisation of Mali's political and economic situation
had allowed workers to leave artisanal mining and return to
other sectors of the economy, Pona said.
Mali has trimmed its forecast for industrial gold production
this year to 44.9 tonnes from 45.8 tonnes last year as output
from some mature mines dwindles, the mines ministry said last
month.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Daniel Flynn, Greg Mahlich)