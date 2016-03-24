BAMAKO, March 24 Gold production in Mali, the third-largest gold producer in sub-Saharan Africa, is expected to rise to 52.9 tonnes this year from 50.5 tonnes in 2015 as new mines made up for dwindling output from existing projects, the mines ministry said on Thursday. Production from industrial mines is expected to hit 48.9 tonnes, with 4 tonnes coming from smaller artisanal mines, said Karim Berthe, head of the mining division. "The increase in production is marked by the return in May of the Wassoul'Or mine which is expected to produce 5.48 tonnes," Berthe said. Mines held by Randgold Resources at Loulo and Gounkoto lead the field with a forecast of 21.8 tonnes this year, followed by Resolute Mining's Syama mine with 7.45 tonnes and Endeavour Mining's Tabakoto mine expected to produce about 5.5 tonnes. After a slump in gold prices that has lasted three years and led to an industry-wide slowdown, the ministry is still concerned about the impact on the industry. "This year we are concerned that the price of gold is struggling to rise. There are technical problems, and it is not ruled out that they could disrupt production forecasts," Berthe said. Mines /(companies) 2016 Forecast (kg) 2015 Production (kg) Sadiola (Anglogold) 5,212,000 6,124,385 Morila (Randgold/Anglogold) 2,791,000 4,706,122 Yatela (Anglogold/Iamgold) 310,000 668,452 Kalana (Avnel gold) 239,000 355,898 Loulo-Gounkoto (Randgold) 21,801,000 21,355,972 Tabakoto/Segala (Endeavour mining) 5,506,067 5,416,242 Syama (Resolute Mining) 7,451,171 7,845,485 Wassoul'Or 5,486,570 0 Nampala (Robex) 62,202 29,972 Total Industrial Production 48,859,010 46,502,528 Total Artisanal Production 4,000,000 4,000,000 Overall Gold Production 52,859,010 50,502,528 (Source: mining ministry) (Reporting By Diallo Tiemoko, writing by Edward McAllister; editing by Susan Thomas)