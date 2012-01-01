BAMAKO Jan 1 Mali's gold revenues surged
by more than 20 percent in 2011 to 240 billion CFA francs ($475
million) tracking a rise in world prices, President Amadou
Toumani Toure said on Sunday.
Africa's third biggest miner of the precious metal behind
South Africa and Ghana produced about 43.5 tonnes of gold ore,
versus just over 46 tonnes in 2010, he said over state
television.
"The outlook for 2012 is even better, with strong prices for
gold (...) but mostly because of the startup of new mines,"
Toure said, without giving any forecasts.
The price of gold rose 10 percent in 2011, its 11th
consecutive year of gains, as investors sought refuge from
tumbling equities and bonds markets.
Toure has been in power in the West African state since 2002
and has said he does not plan to stand in elections set for
later this year.
He said the two mines that would begin production this year
were Randgold's Gounkoto mine and Wassoul'Or's Kodieran
mine, part owned by German-listed Pearl Gold.
Anglogold and Resolute Mining also produce in Mali.