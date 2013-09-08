BAMAKO, Sept 8 Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar
Keita on Sunday revealed his new cabinet, tasked with reviving
the West African nation following a turbulent 18 months that saw
a coup and a rebellion plunge the gold exporter into crisis.
The announcement of the make-up of the 34-member cabinet on
state television follows the nomination of Oumar Tatam Ly, a
technocrat and senior official with the regional BCEAO central
bank, as prime minister last week.
Keita, who pledged to put technical competence ahead of
party affiliation, included only one of the 22 first-round
presidential candidates who supported him in the Aug. 11 run-off
which he won with 78 percent of the vote.
Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga was named defence minister, having
held the position under President Alpha Oumar Konare. Bouare
Fily Sissoko, a former World Bank official, will serve as
finance minister. And Zahaby Ould Sidy Mohamed, an Arab from the
north and senior figure in a 1990s rebellion, was named foreign
minister.
Boubou Cisse, a World Bank economist, will head Mali's
mine's ministry.
Mali was long praised for its stability while other West
Africa states were embroiled in civil wars or post-election
violence.
But last year's troubles led former colonial master France
to deploy thousands of troops to fight al Qaeda-linked rebels,
underscoring the weakness of a democracy long undermined by
corruption, nepotism and the lack of real opposition.
The cabinet announced on Sunday replaces a transitional
authority established to lead Mali to presidential elections
seen as a necessary step to restoring democratic order and
unlocking billions of dollars in foreign aid.
Keita retained a number of ministers from the transitional
body.
Two of them - Territorial Administration Minister Moussa
Sinko Coulibaly and Transport Minister Abdoulaye Koumare - were
part of a military junta that overthrew President Amadou Toumani
Toure in March last year.
The coup allowed the rebels to launch a lightning advance
and seize the desert north.