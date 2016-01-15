(Adds details on other ministers.)
BAMAKO Jan 15 Two ministers changed roles
during a government reshuffle in Mali, but most returned to the
positions they had held in the previous government.
Cheickna Seydi Ahamady Diawarra, the former minister of
African integration and international cooperation and a one-time
minister of planning, replaced Boubou Cisse at the head of the
mining ministry in Mali, a gold producer.
Cisse, a former World Bank economist, was named finance
minister.
Minister of Defence Tieman Hubert Coulibaly, Foreign Affairs
Minister Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of National Reconciliation
Zahabi Ould Sidi Mohamed and Minister of Security Salif Traore
all returned to the positions they had held in the previous
government.
The changes were announced on state television on Friday.
(Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by
Joe Bavier, Larry King)