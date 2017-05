Still image from video show a hostage rushed out from the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

An African Jihadist group affiliated with al Qaeda claimed responsibility on Friday for the attack and ongoing hostage-taking at a business hotel in the Malian capital Bamako.

Al-Mourabitoun, a group based in northern Mali and made up mostly of Tuaregs and Arabs, posted a message on Twitter saying it was behind the attack on the Radisson Blu hotel, where hostages are still being held.

The claim could not immediately be verified.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Luke Baker)