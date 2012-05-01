* Gunfire heard near Mali state TV, central Bamako
* Mali junta says it's in control of strategic sites
* Says attackers backed by foreigners
* Planned ECOWAS talks with junta cancelled
By Adama Diarra and Tiemoko Diallo
BAMAKO, May 1 Soldiers from Mali's ruling junta
overran the main presidential guard barracks in the capital
Bamako on Tuesday, striking a heavy blow to the loyalist unit
that has been fighting since Monday to reverse a March coup.
Dozens of residents near the Djicoroni camp, scene of heavy
shooting since late Monday, broke into applause when junta
soldiers entered the deserted compound and fired their weapons
into the air in celebration.
"The camp has fallen, it is empty and the red berets have
left," a junta officer told Reuters, asking not to be named.
A Reuters witness said he counted at least 10 dead bodies in
and around the camp, most wearing presidential guard uniforms.
He said the wives of the soldiers that had been living in the
barracks had fled to nearby mosques.
Members of the red beret presidential guard unit attacked
important sites in and around Bamako late on Monday in an
apparent attempt to unseat the military junta that has been in
power since a coup on March 22.
At least 27 people have been killed in the fighting, which
centred on the state television broadcaster, the airport and the
main camps of the rival military factions, according to medical
sources and Reuters witnesses.
The junta issued a statement early on Tuesday saying it
remained in control despite the counter-coup, which it said was
backed by foreign fighters. Sporadic gunfire continued to ring
out in parts of Bamako by the afternoon, but it was not clear if
it was fighting or in celebration.
Junta leader Captain Amadou Sanogo said on state television
the red berets should put down their weapons and hand themselves
over to junta authorities. He also said he believed the
counter-coup attempt was supported by foreigners.
"The events yesterday were probably (caused) by mercenaries
from elsewhere with backing from some paratroopers," Sanogo,
wearing a green beret and uniform and perched on a white sofa,
said over state television.
France, Mali's former colonial ruler, said it was "extremely
concerned" by the clashes and called for them to stop.
"Only by re-establishing civil order will the transitional
government be able to deal with the situation it faces," a
French foreign ministry spokesman said.
TRANSITIONAL GOV'T CALLS FOR CALM, HOPE
Sanogo's junta overthrew President Amadou Toumani Toure on
March 22 after an army mutiny driven by frustration over the
government's handling of a Tuareg rebellion in the vast desert
north that has since split the country in two.
The coup, which derailed an April election meant to replace
Toure, has been internationally condemned. West African regional
bloc ECOWAS has said it plans to deploy more than 3,000 troops
to oversee a transition back to democratic rule.
The renewed clashes marked a serious setback for the
gold-producing West African nation after the junta had agreed to
an interim government as a first step to restoring
constitutional order after the coup.
Hamadoun Toure, spokesman for the transitional government,
urged Malians to remain hopeful.
"The prime minister and government would like to urge people
to stay calm and invites them stay hopeful. The PM would like to
reassure them that he was taking all measures to restore
normality," he said on state television.
Speaking to a local radio station overnight, Sanogo said
Monday's fighting broke out after he had sent some units to the
presidential guard barracks to tell them that Malian forces
should remain united during the transition.
"During the exchange between my guys and the paratroopers,
some of them decided to battle us once and for all," he said.
"They tried to seize Kati (army base), take control of the
radio and television and the airport. But we had been prepared.
We managed to kill some and capture others. Among the captives
there are foreign troops that we'll show on TV."
An official at the emergency services of the Gabriel Toure
hospital in Bamako said they had recorded 11 dead by gunshots
and about 30 wounded as of Monday night. Another doctor at a
hospital in Kati said they had recorded six deaths.
Djibril Bassole, Burkina Faso's foreign minister and an
ECOWAS mediator in the crisis, said the bloc had sent no troops
to Mali yet - denying rumours in Bamako that the regional body
had dispatched commandos to assist a counter-coup.
"No decision has been taken in that light," Bassole told
Reuters by telephone from Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou.
He said planned talks in Ouagadougou between the junta and
ECOWAS mediators on Tuesday had been cancelled because a plane
sent the previous day to collect junta officials had not been
allowed to land in Bamako.
"As ECOWAS mediators, we are still available to continue the
dialogue, which will help Mali normalise its political
institutions and bring the army to submit itself to the
authority of a civilian government," Bassole said.
The director of Bamako's airport told Reuters on Tuesday
that it had been shut due to the fighting.
