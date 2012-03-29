* Mali neighbours give coup leaders 72-hour ultimatum
* Threat includes border closures, fund freezes
* Coup triggered by army anger at lack of equipment
(Releads with ECOWAS commission chief statement)
By David Lewis and Loucoumane Coulibaly
BAMAKO/ABIDJAN, March 29 Mali's neighbours on
Thursday gave the leaders of last week's coup 72 hours to begin
handing back power to civilians or face a crippling closure of
trade borders, diplomatic isolation and a freeze in funding from
the regional central bank.
The West African country is an indirect victim of last
year's conflict in Libya, from where weapons spilled out and
bolstered a northern rebellion. The coup was led by soldiers who
complain the government has not given them adequate means to
fight off the uprising.
The border threat was announced to reporters in neighbouring
Ivory Coast by the West African ECOWAS bloc after a delegation
of five regional leaders were prevented from landing in Mali by
a runway invasion at the airport in the capital Bamako.
The leaders, including Ivorian President and current ECOWAS
chief Alassane Ouattara, did a mid-air U-turn and flew back to
Abidjan where they issued an ultimatum to the officers behind
the coup in what was one of the region's most stable
democracies.
"The following sanctions were agreed and shall be
implemented within 72 hours by Monday, April 2, 2012 at the
latest," ECOWAS commission president Desire Kadre Ouedraogo
said.
He said the sanctions would include: the closure of the
land-locked gold producer's borders for all but humanitarian
goods; the freezing of Mali's account at the central bank of the
West African franc zone and restrictions on its negotiations
with private banks in the region; an asset freeze and travel ban
on individual junta members.
In addition, steps would be taken to starve Malian traders
of access to seaports and the countries of the 15-state region
would recall their ambassadors from Mali.
The measures, if applied, could further damage the interests
of international miners in Africa's third biggest gold producer.
Uncertainty over the future has already pushed their shares
lower on Western stock exchanges.
The threat underlines how seriously Mali's neighbours take a
coup which they fear could trigger similar attempts in countries
which between them have been blighted by decades of civil war
and power grabs.
It was not immediately clear whether the leaders - from
Ivory Coast, Niger, Benin, Burkina Faso, and Liberia - planned
to make a new attempt to visit Mali's new junta on Friday.
FIGHTING IN THE NORTH
Their jet had been forced to turn back mid-flight after
hundreds of supporters of the coup invaded Bamako's main runway.
"It (the visit) was called off after the junta allowed
demonstrators onto the tarmac," an ECOWAS official said, asking
not to be named. "Understandably this created a security scare
forcing the heads of state to suspend their arrival."
Pro-junta protesters at Bamako airport, some carrying
banners reading "ECOWAS, let us solve our own problems" and
"ECOWAS, shame of Africa", streamed onto the runway before junta
leader Captain Amadou Sanogo persuaded them to leave.
Mali's coup, seen as a major setback to fragile democratic
gains in Africa, was triggered by army anger at President Amadou
Toumani Toure's handling of a Tuareg-led rebellion in north Mali
that has gained ground in recent weeks.
Toure, president since 2002, was planning to hand over power
following elections set for April.
The northern rebels, who are using weapons smuggled from
ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's arsenal to carve out a
desert homeland, have said they plan to use coup chaos in Bamako
to attack more towns, including Timbuktu.
A resident of Kidal, one of the biggest towns in Mali's
north, told Reuters that heavy weapons fire had erupted on
Thursday morning on the town's outskirts.
Later, Hohhomeny Belco Maiga, president of the regional
Assembly for Kidal, said the fighting had eased but he did not
expect a proper respite. "The night will be long. They will not
stop. They are determined," he said by phone.
(Additional reporting by Adama Diarra and Tiemoko Diarra in
Bamako, Loucoumane Coulibaly in Abidjan, and Kwasi Kpodo in
