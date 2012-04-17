BAMAKO, April 17 Mali's soldiers have arrested
senior allies of ousted President Amadou Toumani Toure, aides to
those officials said on Tuesday, in an overnight sweep that
could complicate efforts to fully restore civilian rule.
The leaders of the March 22 coup have formally handed power
to an interim president but hold sway in the capital Bamako
while talks continue to form a government to run the West
African country until elections can be held.
Those arrested include former Prime Minister Modibo Sidibe,
ex-Defence Minister Sadio Gassama, Toure's ex-chief of staff,
General Amadou Cissoko, and Bani Kante, a businessman who
advised Toure on Libya's investments in the country.
"Modibo was arrested at his home by military police around
11:00 pm on Monday evening, the three others were arrested
later," said an aide to Sidibe. The former prime minister has
already been arrested and released twice since last month's
coup.
Separately, a government source said military officers had
also been detained as part of 10 arrests overall. It was not
immediately known who the arrested military officers were.
A third source said they were being held at the barracks
just outside Bamako which the junta has made its headquarters.
There was no comment from the junta on why the arrests had
been made. Coup leader Captain Amadou Sanogo issued a statement
on state television late on Monday saying only that the military
was targeting several "cases" it would pass on to the judiciary.
Toure himself is at an undisclosed location in Mali.
Last month's coup emboldened Tuareg-led separatist rebels to
seize the northern half of the country, which they covet as
their homeland. But their secession bid has been widely ignored
and they are now jostling for control of the zone with Islamists
whose goal is to impose sharia, Islamic law, across Mali.
Mass pillaging of food stocks and other necessities during
the rebel advance has exacerbated the plight of locals already
facing a food crisis following a drought in the Sahel zone on
the southern rim of the Sahara.
Civil rights groups have cited widespread anecdotal reports
of abuses of the local population including rapes and killings.
With Mali's own army in disarray, neighbouring countries in
the 15-state ECOWAS grouping have signalled they are ready to
send troops, but only with a mandate to prevent further rebel
advances rather than win back lost territory.
In theory, interim President Dioncounda Traore has 40 days
to organise new elections, but many observers say the lack of
security in the north will make a vote impossible in that time
frame.
An accord between ECOWAS and Sanogo setting out the
transition to civilian rule gives the coup's leader a say in key
parts of the process, notably the naming of an interim prime
minister.
(Reporting by Adama Diarra and David Lewis; Writing by Mark
John; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)