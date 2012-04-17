* Toure loyalists held overnight
By David Lewis
BAMAKO, April 17 Mali named a leading scientist
as its caretaker prime minister on Tuesday but its path back to
civilian rule after last month's coup was thrown into doubt as
soldiers arrested key allies of the ousted president, Amadou
Toumani Toure.
The coup emboldened Tuareg-led rebels to seize control of
the northern half of the West African country, a zone larger
than France which security experts now fear could become a haven
for al Qaeda allies already operating largely unchecked there.
The appointment of former NASA astrophysicist Cheick Modibo
Diarra, a political novice whom U.S. technology giant Microsoft
Corp named its "ambassador to Africa" in 2006, was
announced in a brief statement by state television.
The move was the latest step in restoring constitutional
order after leaders of the March 22 coup formally handed power
to a caretaker president, former parliament speaker Dioncounda
Traore, last week.
But the overnight arrests of leading Toure allies by
soldiers underlined that the junta holds sway in the capital
Bamako, and suggested that the road back to full civilian rule
and new elections could be long and rocky.
Those arrested include former prime minister Modibo Sidibe,
ex-defence minister Sadio Gassama, Toure's former chief of
staff, General Amadou Cissoko, and Bani Kante, a businessman who
advised Toure on Libyan investments in Mali.
"Modibo was arrested at his home by military police around
11 p.m. on Monday evening, the three others were arrested
later," said an aide to Sidibe. The former prime minister has
already been detained and released twice since the coup.
A government source said military officers had also been
detained as part of around 10 arrests overall. It was not
immediately clear who these were.
A third source said the detainees were being held at the
barracks just outside Bamako that the junta has made its
headquarters.
Separately, a spokesman for ex-finance minister Soumaila
Cisse said he too had been arrested and taken to the barracks
later in the day. Cisse had been planning to stand as president
in elections that were due to take place later this month.
Interim President Traore said he had contacted coup leader
Captain Amadou Sanogo about the arrests. "I immediately got in
touch with Captain Sanogo to tell him that in a state where the
law prevails this is not how things should be done," he said.
Traore said the reasons for the arrests should be made known
and those detained eventually released.
There was no comment from the junta. Sanogo had issued a
statement on state television late on Monday saying that the
military was targeting several "cases", which it would pass on
to the judiciary.
"TWO-HEADED BEAST"
Northern Mali remains in a precarious limbo after rebels
seized all the main towns, including the ancient trading post of
Timbuktu, in the space of 72 hours at the start of the month.
The Tuaregs' secession bid has been ignored abroad and they
are now jostling for control of the zone with Islamists whose
goal is to impose sharia, or Islamic law, across Mali.
Mass pillaging of food stocks and other necessities during
the rebel advance has exacerbated the plight of northerners
already facing a food crisis following a drought in the Sahel
zone on the southern rim of the Sahara.
In a statement, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton
said the EU had more than doubled its humanitarian aid budget
for the Sahel for 2012, and was also committed to preserving the
unity and sovereignty of Mali. "A way must therefore be found to
restore governance and democracy to the north," she added.
Civil rights groups have cited widespread anecdotal reports
of abuses of the local population, including rapes and killings.
With Mali's own army in disarray, neighbouring countries in
the 15-state ECOWAS grouping have signalled they are ready to
send troops, but only with a mandate to prevent further rebel
advances rather than help Mali to win back lost territory.
In theory, Interim President Traore has 40 days to organise
new elections, but many observers say the lack of security in
the north will make a vote impossible by then.
An accord between ECOWAS and Sanogo on the transition to
civilian rule gave the coup's leader a say in key parts of the
process - including the naming of the interim prime minister,
who Sanogo stipulated must have no links with Toure's rule.
"You can see there are two presidents in Mali," said a party
ally of Traore who requested anonymity. "We have got a
two-headed beast, which is not good at all for the country."
As prime minister, Diarra will have to deal not only with
Sanogo, a hitherto obscure captain who has so far resisted all
international efforts to sideline him, but also with a rebellion
divided between secular Tuaregs and Islamists.
That will be light years removed from his experience with
NASA, where he was "interplanetary navigator" on projects such
as an unmanned mission to Venus, and with Microsoft, where his
role was to coach top managers on African-related issues.
(Reporting by Adama Diarra and David Lewis; Writing by Mark
John; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)