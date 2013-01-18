* Mopping-up operations in central Mali town of Diabaly
By Bate Felix and Tiemoko Diallo
BAMAKO/MARKALA, Mali, Jan 18 French and Malian
soldiers wrested control of the central town of Diabaly from
Islamist rebels on Friday, its mayor said, and West African
reinforcements arrived in Bamako to take on the insurgents
dominating the north of Mali.
France, warning that Islamist control over Mali's vast
desert north threatens the security of Africa and the West, had
targeted Diabaly in an eighth day of air strikes aimed at
dislodging hardened al Qaeda-linked fighters there.
"Soldiers are in the town carrying out mopping up
operations," Diabaly Mayor Oumar Diakite told Reuters by
telephone. "There are lots of burned-out vehicles that the
Islamists tried to hide in the orchards."
A commander in the Malian army in nearby Markala said ground
forces were operating in Diabaly, which lies about 360 km (220
miles) northeast of Bamako, but could not confirm that the town,
seized by Islamists on Monday, had been recaptured.
If officially confirmed, it would be a second military
success for the French-led military alliance after Islamists on
Thursday night abandoned Konna, to the north of the central
garrison town of Sevare.
Armed with weapons seized from Libya after the 2011 fall of
Muammar Gaddafi, the Islamist alliance of al Qaeda's North
African wing AQIM and home-grown Malian groups Ansar Dine and
MUJWA has put up staunch resistance.
The progress of French and Malian troops has been slowed
also because insurgents had taken refuge in the homes of
civilians, residents said.
French President Francois Hollande ordered the intervention
on the grounds that the Islamists could turn northern Mali into
a "terrorist state" radiating threats beyond its borders.
Despite threats from militants to attack French interests
around the world, France, which now has 1,800 troops on the
ground in Mali, has pledged to keep them there until stability
returns to the poor, landlocked West African nation
In the first apparent retaliatory attack, al
Qaeda-associated militants took dozens of foreigners hostage on
Wednesday at a natural gas plant in Algeria, blaming Algerian
cooperation with France. Algerian security sources told Reuters
about 60 foreigners were still being held at the facility where
some 30 hostages were killed during an army attack on Thursday.
ECOWAS TROOPS POUR IN
A total of 2,500 French troops are expected in Mali but
Paris is keen to swiftly hand the mission over to West Africa's
ECOWAS bloc, which in December secured a U.N. mandate for a
3,300-strong mission to help Mali recapture its north.
The first contingents of Togolese and Nigerian troops
arrived in Bamako on Thursday. Nigerien and Chadian forces were
massing in Niger, Mali's neighbour to the east.
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, in a letter to the
Senate requesting approval to raise Nigerian's force to 1,200
soldiers, said Mali was a threat to the whole of the region.
"The crisis in Mali, if not brought under control, may spill
over to Nigeria and other West African countries with negative
consequences on our collective security, political stability and
development efforts," he said. His request was approved.
The scrambling of the U.N.-mandated African mission, which
previously had not been due for deployment until September, will
hearten France, the former colonial power in Mali. With Chad
promising 2,000 soldiers, African states have now pledged more
than 5,000.
The head of Malian military operations, Colonel Didier Daco,
said that Islamists were abandoning their 4x4 pick-up trucks,
which made them vulnerable in the desert to French air strikes,
to fight in the bush on foot.
Military experts say France and its African allies must now
capitalise on a week of hard-hitting air strikes by seizing the
initiative on the ground to prevent the insurgents from
withdrawing into the inaccessible desert and reorganising.
"The more painful the militants can make the push into
northern Mali and subsequent pacification effort, the more they
can hope to turn French, Western and African public opinion
against the intervention in the country," global intelligence
consultancy Stratfor wrote in a report on Friday.
MALIANS WELCOME FRENCH FORCES
With African states facing huge logistical and transport
challenges, Germany promised two Transall military transport
aircraft to help fly in their soldiers.
Britain has supplied two C-17 military transport planes to
ferry in French armoured vehicles and medical supplies. The
United States is considering logistical and surveillance support
but has ruled out dispatching U.S. troops.
Reuters journalists travelling north of Bamako saw residents
welcoming French troops and, in places, French and Malian flags
hung side by side. "Thank you France, thank you Francois
Hollande," read one national newspaper headline on Friday.
"They will do it. We're confident that they will do it
well," said Bamako resident Omar Kamasoko. "They came a bit
late, it's true, but they came. We're grateful and we're behind
him."
Mali's recent woes began with a coup in Bamako last March
after two decades of stable democracy. In the ensuing chaos,
Islamist forces seized large swathes of the north and imposed a
severe rule reminiscent of Afghanistan under the Taliban.
The U.N. refugee agency said on Friday that refugees from
northern Mali had given horrific accounts of amputations and
executions, as well as the recruitment of child soldiers.
The agency said it expected 400,000 Malians to flee the
fighting in coming months, placing great strain on the scant
resources of the arid, impoverished Sahel region.