* Niger already has troops stationed near border
* Niger president urges troops to aid Malian civilians
* Fears of wider jihadist threat after Algeria plant raid
(Adds details)
By Abdoulaye Massalatchi and Bate Felix
NIAMEY/BAMAKO, Jan 22 An armoured column of
Chadian troops in Niger moved towards the Malian border on
Tuesday, part of an African military force that is gradually
deploying to support French operations against Islamist rebels
in northern Mali.
A Reuters reporter witnessed the Chadian forces, who are
experienced in desert operations, advancing north from the
capital Niamey on the road to Ouallam, some 100 km (60 miles)
from the border, where a company of Niger's troops are already
stationed.
France, which launched air strikes in Mali 11 days ago to
halt a surprise Islamist offensive toward the capital Bamako,
has urged a swift deployment of the U.N.-mandated African force
to back up its 2,150-strong ground forces already there.
Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou, who visited the troops
at Ouallam military base, condemned the al Qaeda-linked Islamist
alliance controlling Mali's vast desert north. An Imam, or
Muslim cleric, said prayers for the troops.
"We are going to war. A war imposed on us by traffickers of
all kinds, an unjust war, from which the peaceful citizens of
northern Mali are suffering terribly," Issoufou told the forces.
"I am confident in your burning desire for victory."
France says its troops will remain in Mali until they have
completely dislodged the Islamist fighters from the north, amid
concerns that the militants could use the vast desert area to
launch terrorist attacks on the West and on neighbouring African
countries.
Fears of this wider security threat from al Qaeda and its
local allies in North and West Africa have increased sharply
following a raid last week on a gas plant in Algeria by Islamist
fighters. At least 37 foreign hostages were killed in the raid
and its aftermath, when Algerian forces stormed the
installation.
Niger's armed forces, which completed their training a
month ago, are expected to advance toward the rebel-held north
Malian city of Gao in collaboration with the Chadian troops. It
was not clear when exactly they would cross the border.
Gao, the largest city of Mali's north, has been hit by
French air strikes in recent days.
Niger has already sent a technical team to Mali, part of a
battalion of 544 troops accompanied by six French liaison
officers which it will deploy to Mali.
(Additional reporting by Richard Valdmanis in Bamako and John
Irish in Paris, Kader Maazou in Oualam; Writing by Daniel Flynn;
Editing by Pascal Fletcher)