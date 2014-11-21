By Joe Penney
| NORTH OF TIMBUKTU, Mali
NORTH OF TIMBUKTU, Mali Nov 21 If the French
army and its allies are to keep al Qaeda at bay in the desert of
northern Mali they must stop them seizing the biggest prizes in
the sea of white sand - the wells.
So this month a column of soldiers from France, Burkina Faso
and Mali, in armoured vehicles and pick-up trucks, churned
towards a village north of Timbuktu where herders water camels
and goats.
They were looking for signs of infiltration by militants who
need water as much as the locals do and aim to convert villages
to their ideology.
France uses drones, jets and helicopters in its Operation
Barkhane mission to eliminate jihadist sanctuaries across five
Sahel countries, but winning local support is key and that means
face-to-face contact, soldiers said.
In days of patrolling with French forces around Timbuktu,
villagers told Reuters they valued the multinational security
presence and detested al Qaeda. Villagers waved at the patrols
at every stop.
"If MINUSMA (U.N. peacekeepers) and France leave we'll go
back to Mauritania," said Mohamed Ould Aboubacar, 67, an elder
who returned to the village last month from a refugee camp.
At this village, they ducked under a blanket that served as
the door to the chief's tent and rested their rifles on a
carpet. They asked Reuters not to name the village or the chief
for security reasons.
An officer, who gave his name only as Lieutenant Nicolas,
asked after the health of the chief, the village and its well
and then turned to a key question: "Have you seen any strangers
or foreigners come here?"
The chief said the only visitors were thirsty camel herders.
France launched its operation in Mali in January 2013 to
drive out militants who had seized control of the north. They
scattered the insurgents who continue to launch attacks, mostly
in the Kidal region and near the porous borders of Algeria
and Libya.
French forces say they face a dilemma. To hold back the
militants in the area requires a long term commitment and Mali's
army is not yet ready.
"The institutions exist in Mali. They just simply need to be
made to work," said Colonel Jean-Michel Luccitti, the senior
French commander in Mali.
Mali began fresh talks with mostly Tuareg rebels in Algiers
on Thursday aimed at ending decades of uprisings in the north. A
successful outcome could free up Malian forces to counter al
Qaeda, Luccitti said.
(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier and Sonya Hepinstall)
Hepinstall)