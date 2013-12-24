BAMAKO Dec 24 Malian authorities have arrested
the former head of the Islamic police in the northern town of
Gao, who imposed hardline sharia law during a 10-month
occupation by al Qaeda-linked rebels.
Major Colonel Abdoukaye Coulibaly, military commander in
Gao, said Aliou Mahamar Toure was detained on Monday close to
the town where he imposed a reign of terror until its liberation
by French forces in January.
Toure, one of the leaders of the Movement for Unity and
Jihad in West Africa (MUJWA), gained notoriety for ordering the
amputation of hands and feet for people convicted of robbery and
other crimes in Gao.
Prior to the seizure of northern Mali by armed Islamist
groups in April 2012, Mali was traditionally regarded a bastion
of moderate Sufi Islam.
Toure was one of the highest ranking Malians within the
loose Islamist coalition - including MUJWA and two other groups
- that captured the northern two-thirds of Mali in the chaos
following a military coup in March 2012.
France launched a massive military operation in January,
involving some 4,000 troops and waves of air strikes, to destroy
the Islamist enclave in its former colony, which it said posed a
threat to Western security.
